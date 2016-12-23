Don't ditch that box! Goodwill and Amazon can use it

You might not want to toss that empty shipping box once Christmas is past.
Amazon and Goodwill are teaming up for a program to put that container to charitable use.
Under the Give Back Box program, participants can pack the leftover boxes with clothes and other items they want to donate to Goodwill. And Amazon will ship them to Goodwill for free.
Information on the program is available at GiveBackBox.com.
