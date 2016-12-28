Largest military solar energy project in NE launched in NJ

Air Force and state officials helped break ground Dec. 20 on a 98-acre solar farm at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.
The 16.5 megawatt solar energy project will be the largest military solar installation in the Northeast and will include more than 50,000 solar panels when it’s completed in 2017.
Once completed, the solar array will produce more than 21,000 megawatt-hours of renewable energy every year – enough to power more than 2,500 homes.
“Solar power is one of the most efficient and affordable energy alternatives today,” said Adjutant General of New Jersey Brig. Gen. Michael Cunniff said.
“Whether you're interested in solar power because of its economic or environment impact, during these times of budgetary constraints on the federal side and the state side, I think we can all agree this joint solar project could not happen at a greater time. “
Affiliates of Starwood Energy Group and Energy Management, Inc. developed the project, which is located on a capped landfill. The project is part of the Air Force’s Enhanced Use Lease program that helps create mutually beneficial commercial projects on Air Force land.
“New Jersey’s leadership in solar energy policies is creating a healthier environment, greater energy independence and more stable energy costs for the region,” said Jim Gordon, EMI president.
More than 15,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions is expected to be reduced, an equivalent of 3,000 cars removed from the road.
True Green Capital and affiliates will build, own and operate the solar array in partnership with the Conti Group.
