Energy, environmental and political news and opinion for New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Arrests in Russia raise questions about hacking of the U.S. presidential race and security of your personal computer
Quite an interesting story from Bloomberg about the arrests in Russia yesterday of an executive with a Russian cyber security firm and a second man working in the government security agency that has replaced the KGB.
There are few available facts about what is behind the arrests but the fact that they happened lends to speculation both about Russian/American espionage and about the security of American computers--even yours if you are using a very popular software product designed to keep hackers out.
Posted by Frank Brill at 10:46 PM
