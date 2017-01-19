Bills to help young farmers advance in New Jersey

The following bills designed to give young farmers a leg up in New Jersey was released today by the Assembly Agriculture and Solid Waste Committee.
A-4489 Andrzejczak, B. (D-1); Zwicker, A. (D-16); Space, P. (R-24); Houghtaling, E. (D-11); Mazzeo, V. (D-2); Taliaferro, A.J. (D-3); Dancer, R.S. (R-12)
Directs Dept. of Agriculture to develop and implement beginning farmer mentoring program in cooperation with certain agricultural and educational organizations and entities.
A-4490 Andrzejczak, B. (D-1); Zwicker, A. (D-16); Houghtaling, E. (D-11); Taliaferro, A.J. (D-3); Dancer, R.S. (R-12)
Provides corporation business tax and gross income tax credits to persons hiring beginning farmers to perform custom farming.
A-4491 Andrzejczak, B. (D-1); Zwicker, A. (D-16); Houghtaling, E. (D-11); Mazzeo, V. (D-2); Taliaferro, A.J. (D-3); Dancer, R.S. (R-12)
Establishes "New Farmers Improvement Grant Program" to provide matching grants for farm improvements to beginning farmers.
A-4492 Andrzejczak, B. (D-1); Zwicker, A. (D-16); Houghtaling, E. (D-11); Space, P. (R-24); Taliaferro, A.J. (D-3); Dancer, R.S. (R-12)
Requires NJEDA to establish loan program to assist beginning farmers in financing capital purchases.
A-4493 Andrzejczak, B. (D-1); Zwicker, A. (D-16); Mazzeo, V. (D-2); Houghtaling, E. (D-11); Taliaferro, A.J. (D-3); Dancer, R.S. (R-12)
Establishes Garden State Young Farmers Loan Redemption Program in Higher Education Student Assistance Authority.
