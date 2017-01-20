Energy, environmental and political news and opinion for New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.
Friday, January 20, 2017
Climate change eliminated with a single tap of the key
At 11:59 am eastern, the official White House website had a lengthy information page about the threat of climate change and the steps the federal government had taken to fight it. At noon, at the instant Donald Trump took office, the page was gone, as well as any mention of climate change or global warming.
--Motherboard
Wow. the new president didn't take long to deliver. Global warming wiped out with a single tap on the delete key. Donald Trump is a genius.
The Chinese, who had been blamed for concocting the climate change hoax, must be relieved.
Or was it some 500-pound guy in his parents' basement?
5:24 PM
