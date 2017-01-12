Thursday, January 12, 2017

Did Christie snooker us when he squashed the rail tunnel?

Commission reveals administration planned to use funding for ARC commuter tunnel to finance infrastructure fixes long before governor canceled project citing concerns about cost overruns
Pulaski Skyway
A legal settlement between the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the federal Securities and Exchange Commission blows a hole in Gov. Chris Christie’s original version of why he canceled a long-planned commuter-rail tunnel during his first year in office.
Announced just before the governor delivered his State of the State speech, the SEC’s order makes clear that Christie administration officials were eyeing money the authority had earmarked for the commuter tunnel, hoping to use it instead to solve state transportation funding problems. Ultimately, that's exactly what happened.

Posted by Frank Brill at 12:29 PM
