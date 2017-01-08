Energy & Enviro Bills in Committee, Trenton Jan 9-12 2017

MONDAY, JAN 9 2017
A-1628 Rodriguez-Gregg, M. (R-8); Holley, J.C. (D-20)
Codifies DEP's New Jersey Recycling Awards Program to annually recognize outstanding recycling achievements. Related Bill: S-2777
Jan 9, 2017 – Senate Environment and Energy
S-142 Madden, F.H. (D-4)
Requires DEP to establish certification program for septic system inspectors.
Jan 9, 2017 – For discussion only: Senate Environment and Energy
S-1808 Van Drew, J. (D-1); Diegnan, P.J. (D-18)
Designates striped bass (Morone saxatilis) as New Jersey saltwater fish.
Related Bill: A-3342
Jan 9, 2017 – Senate Environment and Energy
S-2490 Smith, B. (D-17); Bateman, C. (R-16)
Provides for protection of public's rights under public trust doctrine.
Related Bill: A-4092
Jan 9, 2017 – Senate Environment and Energy
S-2689 Greenstein, L.R. (D-14)
The "Green Building and Infrastructure Tax Credit Act"; provides tax credits for certain green buildings and wood utility poles. Related Bill: A-1355
Jan 9, 2017 – Senate Environment and Energy
S-2777 Cruz-Perez, N. (D-5); Van Drew, J. (D-1)
Codifies DEP's New Jersey Recycling Awards Program to annually recognize outstanding recycling achievements. Related Bill: A-1628
Jan 9, 2017 – Senate Environment and Energy
SR-93 Bateman, C. (R-16)
Urges DEP to revise and update Statewide Water Supply Plan and urges citizens of State to conserve water. Related Bill: AR-200
Jan 9, 2017 – Senate Environment and Energy
THURSDAY, JAN 12 2017
A-441 Eustace, T. (D-38); Benson, D.R. (D-14); Zwicker, A. (D-16)
Establishes solar power incentive program.
Jan 12, 2017 – Assembly Telecommunications and Utilities
A-2401 McKeon, J.F. (D-27)
Expands programs in BPU to include low-interest loans and grants to municipalities for energy efficient programs and innovative energy technologies.
Jan 12, 2017 – Assembly Telecommunications and Utilities
A-2828 McKeon, J.F. (D-27)
Establishes financial incentives for certain energy providers to conduct energy audits.
Jan 12, 2017 – Assembly Telecommunications and Utilities
A-4274 Houghtaling, E. (D-11); Andrzejczak, B. (D-1)
Requires EDA, in consultation with Department of Agriculture, to establish loan program for certain vineyard and winery capital expenses. Related Bill: S-2727
Jan 12, 2017 – Assembly Commerce and Economic Development
A-4304 Conaway, H. (D-7)
Requires compilation of, and public access to, tests of soil lead levels.
Jan 12, 2017 – Assembly Housing and Community Development
A-4305 Conaway, H. (D-7)
Requires soil testing to determine lead content prior to certain home sales.
Jan 12, 2017 – Assembly Housing and Community Development
A-4306 Conaway, H. (D-7)
Requires DEP to adopt Statewide plan to reduce lead exposure from contaminated soils and drinking water.
Jan 12, 2017 – Assembly Housing and Community Development
ACR-151 Diegnan, P.J. (D-18); Eustace, T. (D-38)
Urges construction of microgrids at municipal facilities in New Jersey.
Jan 12, 2017 – Assembly Telecommunications and Utilities
