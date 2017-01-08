Sunday, January 8, 2017

Energy & Enviro Bills in Committee, Trenton Jan 9-12 2017


MONDAY, JAN 9 2017  

A-1628  Rodriguez-Gregg, M. (R-8); Holley, J.C. (D-20) 
Codifies DEP's New Jersey Recycling Awards Program to annually recognize outstanding recycling achievements. Related Bill: S-2777
    Jan 9, 2017 –  Senate Environment and Energy

S-142  Madden, F.H. (D-4)
Requires DEP to establish certification program for septic system inspectors.
    Jan 9, 2017 – For discussion only: Senate Environment and Energy

S-1808  Van Drew, J. (D-1); Diegnan, P.J. (D-18)
Designates striped bass (Morone saxatilis) as New Jersey saltwater fish.
Related Bill: A-3342
    Jan 9, 2017 –   Senate Environment and Energy

S-2490  Smith, B. (D-17); Bateman, C. (R-16)
Provides for protection of public's rights under public trust doctrine.
Related Bill: A-4092
    Jan 9, 2017 –   Senate Environment and Energy

S-2689  Greenstein, L.R. (D-14)
The "Green Building and Infrastructure Tax Credit Act"; provides tax credits for certain green buildings and wood utility poles.  Related Bill: A-1355
    Jan 9, 2017 –   Senate Environment and Energy

S-2777  Cruz-Perez, N. (D-5); Van Drew, J. (D-1)
Codifies DEP's New Jersey Recycling Awards Program to annually recognize outstanding recycling achievements.  Related Bill: A-1628
    Jan 9, 2017 –   Senate Environment and Energy

SR-93  Bateman, C. (R-16)
Urges DEP to revise and update Statewide Water Supply Plan and urges citizens of State to conserve water.   Related Bill: AR-200
    Jan 9, 2017 –   Senate Environment and Energy


THURSDAY, JAN 12 2017

A-441  Eustace, T. (D-38); Benson, D.R. (D-14); Zwicker, A. (D-16)
Establishes solar power incentive program.
    Jan 12, 2017 – Assembly Telecommunications and Utilities

A-2401  McKeon, J.F. (D-27)
Expands programs in BPU to include low-interest loans and grants to municipalities for energy efficient programs and innovative energy technologies.
    Jan 12, 2017 –  Assembly Telecommunications and Utilities

A-2828  McKeon, J.F. (D-27)
Establishes financial incentives for certain energy providers to conduct energy audits.
    Jan 12, 2017  – Assembly Telecommunications and Utilities

A-4274  Houghtaling, E. (D-11); Andrzejczak, B. (D-1)
Requires EDA, in consultation with Department of Agriculture, to establish loan program for certain vineyard and winery capital expenses.  Related Bill: S-2727
    Jan 12, 2017 – Assembly Commerce and Economic Development

A-4304  Conaway, H. (D-7)
Requires compilation of, and public access to, tests of soil lead levels.
    Jan 12, 2017 – Assembly Housing and Community Development

A-4305  Conaway, H. (D-7)
Requires soil testing to determine lead content prior to certain home sales.
    Jan 12, 2017  – Assembly Housing and Community Development

A-4306  Conaway, H. (D-7)
Requires DEP to adopt Statewide plan to reduce lead exposure from contaminated soils and drinking water.
    Jan 12, 2017  –  Assembly Housing and Community Development

ACR-151  Diegnan, P.J. (D-18); Eustace, T. (D-38)
Urges construction of microgrids at municipal facilities in New Jersey.
    Jan 12, 2017  –  Assembly Telecommunications and Utilities 


