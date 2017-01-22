Environment, energy bills up for vote in Trenton today

JANUARY 23, 2017 - 1:00 PM ASSEMBLY VOTING SESSION
A-261 Prohibits installation and sale of wheel weights containing lead or mercury; prohibits sale of new motor vehicles equipped with wheel weights containing lead or mercury.
A-784 Establishes multi-species depredation permit.
ACR-115 Memorializes Administrator of EPA to expedite cleanup of Garfield Ground Water Contamination site and provide for temporary relocation of residents affected thereby.
ACR-151 Urges construction of microgrids at municipal facilities in New Jersey.
JANUARY 23, 2017 - 2:00 PM SENATE VOTING SESSION
A-1628 Codifies DEP's New Jersey Recycling Awards Program to annually recognize outstanding recycling achievements.
A-1649 Requires local governments and authorities to obtain financing cost estimate from NJ Environmental Infrastructure Trust for certain projects.
S-853 Requires local governments and authorities to obtain financing cost estimate from NJ Environmental Infrastructure Trust for certain projects.
S-874 Directs installation of electric vehicle charging stations at service areas on State's toll roads.
S-1808 Designates striped bass as NJ State Saltwater Fish; re-designates brook trout as NJ Freshwater Fish.
S-2777 Codifies DEP's New Jersey Recycling Awards Program to annually recognize outstanding recycling achievements.
SR-93 Urges DEP to revise and update Statewide Water Supply Plan and urges citizens of State to conserve water.
Legislative tracking compliments of BillTrak
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
Legislative tracking compliments of BillTrak
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>