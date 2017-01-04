Former NJ Attorney General David Samson is disbarred

|Former NJ Attorney General David Samson disbarred
Bob Jordan reports for the Asbury Park Press:
Former Port Authority Chairman David Samson -- defended by his close friend Gov. Chris Christie as an “extraordinary person’’ who “obviously had a lapse in judgment’’ -- has received a federal court disbarment after admitting to bribing United Airlines to run the money-losing “chairman’s route’’ from Newark to an airport near his vacation home in South Carolina.
Samson was the state’s top government lawyer when he served as attorney general in 2002 and 2003.
PROFILE: David Samson
Samson, 77, also faces a likely sentence of probation to 24 months in prison, under federal guidelines. The Samson sentencing had been scheduled for later this week but has been adjourned to March 8.
Jerome B. Simandle, the chief federal judge serving in the District of New Jersey, issued an authorization that “disbarred and permanently restrained and enjoined (Samson) from the practice of law before this court.’’
The Dec. 21 order came a week after attorney Justin Walder, representing Samson, in a memo to the court said his client “voluntarily consents to his permanent suspension.’’
Walder did not respond to a request for comment Monday.
