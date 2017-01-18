If you thought the wait time for your bus was long...

During a legislative hearing in Trenton that was convened yesterday to dig deeper into the more than $30 billion capital plan that was put forward by the Port Authority earlier this month, lawmakers questioned high-ranking agency officials about a proposed new Port Authority Bus Terminal and learned that it might not be complete until of 2030--or later.
Demand at the current 1950s-era facility is projected to increase by 10 percent by 2020, and up to 50 percent by 2040.
