New life for McKeesport Pa's closed U.S. Steel plant

Officials in McKeesport, Pa., which has seen a downturn in jobs in recent years, are excited about a new owner’s plans to reopen the closed U.S. Steel Corp. plant in the city.
“We are talking about bringing around 200 jobs into McKeesport, including 100 new hires,” Mayor Michael Cherepko said.
“There’s an obvious boost to the local economy when we have more people working in our town,” he said.
Dura-Bond Industries of Export announced last week that it plans to reactivate the closed tubular operations plant in McKeesport, turning it into a modern pipe-manufacturing plant. U.S. Steel closed the plant nearly three years ago.
The property where the 317,000-square-foot plant is located is owned by the Regional Industrial Development Corp. Dura-Bond is expected to purchase the real estate after an environmental study is completed.
The company hopes to begin production at the facility within six to nine months, producing tubular products to be used primarily for the energy industry.
