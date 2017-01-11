Wednesday, January 11, 2017

NJ enviro, energy bills in committee - Jan. 12, 2017


ASSEMBLY TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND UTILITIES
1/12/17 10:00 AM
Aide: (609) 847-3840
Committtee Room 9, 3rd Floor, State House Annex, Trenton, NJ

A-441  Eustace, T. (D-38); Benson, D.R. (D-14); Zwicker, A. (D-16)
Establishes solar power incentive program.
Related Bill: S-2691
     
A-2401  McKeon, J.F. (D-27); Wimberly, B.E. (D-35); Benson (D-14)
Expands programs in BPU to include low-interest loans and grants to municipalities for energy efficient programs and innovative energy technologies.
     
A-2828  McKeon, J.F. (D-27); Wimberly, B.E. (D-35)
Establishes financial incentives for certain energy providers to conduct energy audits.
     
ACR-151  Diegnan, P.J. (D-18); Eustace, T. (D-38); Wimberly (D-35)
Urges construction of microgrids at municipal facilities in New Jersey.  Related Bill: SCR-108

________________________________________
     

ASSEMBLY COMMERCE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
1/12/17  1:30 PM
Aide: (609) 847-3875
Committee Room 16, 4th Floor, State House Annex, Trenton, New Jersey

A-4274  Houghtaling, E. (D-11); Andrzejczak, B. (D-1)
Requires EDA, in consultation with Department of Agriculture, to establish loan program for certain vineyard and winery capital expenses.  Related Bill: S-2727
     
___________________________________________


ASSEMBLY HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
1/12/17  2:00 PM
Aide: (609) 847-3875
Committee Room 9, 3rd Floor, State House Annex, Trenton, NJ

A-4304  Conaway, H. (D-7); Wimberly, B.E. (D-35)
Requires compilation of, and public access to, tests of soil lead levels.
     
A-4305  Conaway, H. (D-7); Wimberly, B.E. (D-35)
Requires soil testing to determine lead content prior to certain home sales.
     
A-4306  Conaway, H. (D-7); Wimberly, B.E. (D-35)
Requires DEP to adopt Statewide plan to reduce lead exposure from contaminated soils and drinking water.
     

Posted by Frank Brill at 7:36 PM
