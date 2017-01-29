NJ enviro, energy bills in committee Monday - Jan. 30

Here's the lineup of Senate and Assembly committees that will consider environment and energy bills tomorrow, January 30, 2017, in Trenton, NJ
SENATE ENVIRONMENT AND ENERGY
1/30/17 10:00 AM
Aide: (609) 847-3855
Committee Room 10, 3rd Floor, State House Annex, Trenton
S-2369 Whelan, J. (D-2); Van Drew, J. (D-1)
Limits application of DEP shellfish habitat rules for certain dredging activities. Related Bill: A-4152
S-2834 Sweeney, S.M. (D-3); Greenstein, L.R. (D-14)
The "Water Quality Accountability Act"; imposes certain testing, reporting, management, and infrastructure investment requirements on water purveyors.
S-2873 Smith, B. (D-17); Bateman, C. (R-16)
Requires municipal land use plan element of master plan to address smart growth, storm resiliency, and environmental sustainability issues. Related Bill: A-4540
S-2884 Whelan, J. (D-2)
Declares that deed restrictions or agreements that prevent raising or constructing of a structure to certain flood elevation standards are unenforceable. Related Bill: A-4484
SR-102 Van Drew, J. (D-1); Connors, C.J. (R-9)
Urges National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to conduct new summer flounder assessment before implementing catch limits for 2017. Related Bill: AR-206
_________________________________________
ASSEMBLY APPROPRIATIONS
1/30/17 1:00 PM
Aide: (609) 847-3835
Committee Room 11, 4th Floor, State House Annex, Trenton
A-4488 Andrzejczak, B. (D-1); Taliaferro, A.J. (D-3); Houghtaling, E. (D-11)
Appropriates $3 million from General Fund to Dept. of Agriculture for financial assistance to farmers whose crops have been affected by Dickeya dianthicola disease and for related research. Related Bill: S-2944
__________________________________________
SENATE BUDGET AND APPROPRIATIONS
1/30/17 1:00 PM
Aide: (609) 847-3835
Committee Room 4, 1st Floor, State House Annex, Trenton
S-1899 Whelan, J. (D-2)
Requires BPU to render decision on case within 12 months of final public hearing or hold another public hearing prior to deciding case. Related Bill: A-2512
_____________________________________
ASSEMBLY COMMERCE AND ECONOMIC DEV.
1/30/17 1:30 PM
Aide: (609) 847-3875
Committee Room 16, 4th Floor, State House Annex, Trenton
A-2743 Coughlin, C.J. (D-19)
Authorizes municipality to provide for imposition and collection of special assessment to secure developer's recovery of cost of certain improvements in connection with redevelopment project.
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>