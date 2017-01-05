Thursday, January 5, 2017

NJ Highlands Council seeking civil/environmental engineer

 

HIghlands scenic pix

The Highlands Council is currently seeking  full-time Civil/Environmental Engineer. Applications are being accepted through January 27, 2017.

This position is responsible for the research, planning, development, implementation, and review of engineering-related projects for the Highlands Region including technical expertise in project review, stormwater management (including green infrastructure and low impact development/best management practices) and water resource management.

Complete details here

Posted by Frank Brill at 9:41 PM
