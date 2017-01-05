The Highlands Council is currently seeking full-time Civil/Environmental Engineer. Applications are being accepted through January 27, 2017.
This position is responsible for the research, planning, development, implementation, and review of engineering-related projects for the Highlands Region including technical expertise in project review, stormwater management (including green infrastructure and low impact development/best management practices) and water resource management.
Complete details here
Thursday, January 5, 2017
NJ Highlands Council seeking civil/environmental engineer
Posted by Frank Brill at 9:41 PM
