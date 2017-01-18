NJ panels take up environmental, agriculture bills - Jan 19

Action scheduled on environmental and agriculture bills
in the New Jersey Legislature on Thursday, January 19.
ASSEMBLY MILITARY AND VETERANS' AFFAIRS
10:00 AM
Aide: (609) 847-3890
Room 13, 4th Floor, State House Annex, Trenton, NJ
A-4454 Tucker, C.G. (D-28); Andrzejczak, B. (D-1)
Appropriates $300,000 from General Fund to New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station at Rutgers University.
_________________________________________
ASSEMBLY AGRICULTURE AND NATURAL RESOURCES
1:00 PM
Aide: (609) 847-3855
Room 15, 4th Floor, State House Annex, Trenton, NJ
A-4488 Andrzejczak, B. (D-1); Taliaferro, A.J. (D-3)
Appropriates $3 million from General Fund to Dept. of Agriculture for financial assistance to farmers whose crops have been affected by Dickeya dianthicola disease and for related research.
A-4489 Andrzejczak, B. (D-1); Zwicker, A. (D-16); Space, P. (R-24); Houghtaling, E. (D-11); Mazzeo, V. (D-2); Taliaferro, A.J. (D-3); Dancer, R.S. (R-12)
Directs Dept. of Agriculture to develop and implement beginning farmer mentoring program in cooperation with certain agricultural and educational organizations and entities.
A-4490 Andrzejczak, B. (D-1); Zwicker, A. (D-16); Houghtaling, E. (D-11); Taliaferro, A.J. (D-3)
Provides corporation business tax and gross income tax credits to persons hiring beginning farmers to perform custom farming.
A-4491 Andrzejczak, B. (D-1); Zwicker, A. (D-16); Houghtaling, E. (D-11); Mazzeo, V. (D-2); Taliaferro, A.J. (D-3); Dancer, R.S. (R-12)
Establishes "New Farmers Improvement Grant Program" to provide matching grants for farm improvements to beginning farmers.
A-4492 Andrzejczak, B. (D-1); Zwicker, A. (D-16); Houghtaling, E. (D-11); Space, P. (R-24); Taliaferro, A.J. (D-3); Dancer, R.S. (R-12)
Requires NJEDA to establish loan program to assist beginning farmers in financing capital purchases.
A-4493 Andrzejczak, B. (D-1); Zwicker, A. (D-16); Mazzeo, V. (D-2); Houghtaling, E. (D-11); Taliaferro, A.J. (D-3); Dancer, R.S. (R-12)
Establishes Garden State Young Farmers Loan Redemption Program in Higher Education Student Assistance Authority.
A-4494 Andrzejczak, B. (D-1); Zwicker, A. (D-16); Dancer, R.S. (R-12); Houghtaling, E. (D-11); Taliaferro, A.J. (D-3)
Provides corporation business tax and gross income tax credits to persons leasing agricultural land to beginning farmers.
AR-206 Mazzeo, V. (D-2); Houghtaling, E. (D-11)
Urges National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to conduct new summer flounder assessment before implementing catch limits for 2017.
__________________________________________
ASSEMBLY ENVIRONMENT AND SOLID WASTE
2:00 PM
Aide: (609) 847-3855
Room 9, 3rd Floor, State House Annex, Trenton, NJ
A-1484 McKeon, J.F. (D-27); Jasey, M.M. (D-27); Eustace, T. (D-38)
Requires installation of operational automatic rain sensor on lawn sprinklers as condition of sale and on lawn sprinklers on commercial, retail or industrial property and in common interest communities within specified time frames.
A-2081 Mukherji, R. (D-33); Pintor Marin, E. (D-29); Muoio, E.M. (D-15)
Provides for priority consideration, by DCA, DEP, DOT, and municipalities, of permit applications for green building projects.
A-3945 Gusciora, R. (D-15); Conaway, H. (D-7); Chiaravalloti, N. (D-31)
Prohibits certain possession, sale, offering for sale, trade or distribution of shark fins.
Related Bill: S-2044
A-4395 Schaer, G.S. (D-36)
Requires continuing identification and remediation of waste tire sites.
