Thursday, January 12, 2017
NJ Senators in active roles at Trump appointee hearings
Cory Booker made history yesterday as the first sitting senator to testify against a colleague when he spoke out against Jeff Sessions becoming the U.S. attorney general.
On the same day, Sen. Bob Menendez questioned Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump's pick to be secretary of state, at the former Exxon/Mobil CEO's confirmation hearing. Menendez accused Tillerson of lobbying hard against on Russia's behalf against sanctions imposed by the U.S.
Brenda Flanagan has the video story above for NJTV News
and the written story here.
