Saturday, January 28, 2017
No fluke: This issue is uniting Dems and GOP in New Jersey
New Jersey could see a 40 percent reduction in recreational flounder fishing limits starting in April. That's more than the 30 percent reduction proposed for other Atlantic states.
Members of the New Jersey's $1.5 billion fishing industry are outraged and they're winning support from the state's congressional delegation and from the administration of Gov. Chris Christie. Michael Hill reports the story for NJTV News.
