Underwhelmed by Guadagno's GOP campaign kickoff

|Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno - Kim Guadagno (Aristide Economopoulos photo)
After jumping into the race for governor Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno's first move was the run away from the press.
Which raises this question: Is she trying to look like a lightweight, or does it come naturally?
Guadagno never emerged from her shell during her seven years as Gov. Chris Christie's loyal lieutenant, other than to cut ribbons. So we don't know much about her, or what she would bring as governor.
That didn't change Tuesday. A campaign announcement is usually a time to make a mark, to show voters where you stand.
Donald Trump, for example, used his announcement to slander Mexican immigrants. Immediately, his favorable ratings among Republican voters skyrocketed. It was grotesque and bigoted, but at least he understood the point of the day.
Guadagno's slogan is "Better" which, granted, is better than "Worse." She promises vaguely to cut taxes without saying which ones, or how to cover the cost.Someone tell the LG that 1 million New Jerseyans who would benefit from a $15 wage, it would pump piles of money into our consumer-based economy, and there is no evidence that it would cause faster automation.
She did not vote for Donald Trump, she says. But then why did she produce a robocall during election week that urged Republicans to vote for Trump. It's the sort of thing reporters might have asked her about, and may help explain why she ran away.
Guadagno, a lawyer, was an assistant federal prosecutor and the sheriff in Monmouth County. Under Christie, she's been a liaison to the business community, and has worked to cut red tape.
She must have some thoughts that are worth hearing. Let's hope she doesn't keep us in suspense much longer.
