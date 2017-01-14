A Bernie Jersey love-in without The Wiz? Wuzzup?

AfterBern Unconference
As inauguration day approaches we invite you to come and help set the progressive response and agenda for the coming years. The AfterBern Unconference. This will be an ‘open source’ style meeting.
When: Saturday, January 14th 2017, between 10 am-3 pm
Where: Lawrence Community Center, 295 Eggerts Crossing Rd. Lawrence Township, NJ 08648
AfterBern Unconference on Facebook
Agenda for America – 12 Steps Forward,
suggested by Bernie Sanders
With an eye on 2018 we are pleased to be joined by the “People over Politics” candidate, Peter Jacob, who was able to obtain 43% of the vote against a third term GOP congressman in the NJ Congressional District 7 race in 2016, and Rich McFarlane who ran in the 2016 congressional primary to bring Bernie Sanders’ 12 Step Agenda to New Jersey in district 11. Rich would like to introduce his plan to unify New Jersey progressives to win in 2018.
Registration for this event is strongly encouraged but not necessary. Send an email to afterbernunconf@gmail.com with an attendee count. Bring a brown bag lunch. Water bottles will be available.
Notably missing from a role in the event is NJ Assemblyman John Wizniewski, the only member of the state legislature who backed Sanders' presidential run and who served as chairman of the senator's campaign in the state. Wisniewski is running for governor and employing messages from the Sanders political playbook. Why isn't he on the agenda? Share what you know by clicking the tiny 'comment' link below.
