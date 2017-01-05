Trump hires deputy Christie fired amid bridge scandal

|Bill Stepien at Bridgegate trial
Bill Stepien, who was banished from Governor Christie's inner circle after revelations in the George Washington Bridge lane-closure scandal, has been hired by president-elect Donald Trump, he announced Wednesday.
Stepien, who has also done work on a think tank led by Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, will serve as Trump's deputy assistant and political director. His hiring was part of a "first wave" of White House staff announced by the incoming president.
"These individuals will be key leaders in helping to implement the president-elect's agenda and bring real change to Washington," incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said in a statement. "Each of them has been instrumental over the last several months, and in some cases years, in helping the president-elect."
Like Christie, Stepien had been on a trajectory to the White House until documents released three years ago drew him into what has become known as Bridgegate, the lane-realignment scheme at the bridge designed to punish a political opponent of the governor's. But Christie, once a top contender for the Republican Party's presidential nomination, exited the race last February after a pair of bruising defeats. And despite his loyalty to Trump, Christie was passed over for high-level positions in his administration.
Stepien, on the other hand, was rewarded for his work on the Trump campaign and will serve in a top role. He had been Trump's national field director, responsible for overseeing voter turnout in what was largely seen as a long-shot campaign.
Christie once hailed Stepien as "the best Republican operative in the country." Now Stepien has been able to rehabilitate his career after his dismissal by Christie for what he called "callous indifference" shown in emails released in the bridge investigation and after his name was frequently invoked during the lane-closure trial.
Stepien's successor running the now-defunct Intergovernmental Affairs unit, former deputy chief Bridget Anne Kelly, and former Port Authority Deputy Executive Director Bill Baroni were found guilty in November on charges related to the September 2013 lane realignments in Fort Lee. Prosecutors say the traffic-inducing lane closures were intended to punish the town's Democratic mayor, Mark Sokolich, for not endorsing Christie for re-election.
Stepien has acknowledged that he knew of the plan devised by David Wildstein, who pleaded guilty in the case, but has said he did not take it seriously. During the trial, Wildstein, who served as Baroni's deputy at the Port Authority, said he told Stepien in August 2013 about the scheme, and that Stepien asked him what "story" he would use should it gain notice. Stepien's attorney called Wildstein's testimony "self-serving" and noted that Stepien had not been charged in the investigation.
