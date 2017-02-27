CN governor proposes to double can and bottle deposits

Further, it likely would have the added benefit of increasing the redemption rate, keeping more glass and plastic out of the waste stream, said Dennis Schain, spokesman for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
Under the current bottle bill, consumers in Connecticut can return soda, water and beer bottles and cans to redemption centers for a 5-cent return on each container. Distributors give unclaimed deposits to the state. The governor’s proposal aims to increase that deposit for each container to 10 cents.
“Since its start in 1980, there has been little change in the deposit amount,” said Chris McClure, a spokesman for the state Office of Policy and Management. Michigan, which has a 10-cent deposit, “reports the highest recycling rate of any state and we would hope to match their results,” McClure said.
The Michigan Department of Treasury reported in 2014 that the state had an average redemption rate of more than 96 percent.
McClure said the provision would not go into effect until July 1, 2018, and the expected $12 million in revenue would be for fiscal 2019.
Based on data provided by DEEP, redemption rates have varied greatly since 2009, with the fourth quarter of 2013 clocking a redemption rate as high as 76.1 percent, but the second quarter of 2016 coming in at 42.3 percent.
If the provision were passed, Connecticut would join Michigan as the only other state that offers 10 cents per bottle or can deposited at a redemption center. Oregon will be going to a deposit of 10 cents per bottle or can in April, according to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.
Other states with bottle-redemption bills include California, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, New York and Vermont. Most have a 5-cent return value, though California and Vermont offer 15 cents for liquor bottles.
