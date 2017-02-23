Congress can't duck reinvigorated voters left and right

During a long stretch during his two-year term in office, NJ Gov. Chris Christie developed a potent political weapon--the Town Hall Meeting. His skilled staff booked the events in friendly districts, seeded the audience with pro-Christie voters and provided props, backdrops and signs all designed to give Christie the best chance to advance his legislative agenda, torment Democrats, and boost his national recognition in advance of what everyone knew back then was his coming presidential bid.
Members of Congress saw how well it worked and began scheduling their own Town Halls. They used the vehicle to demonstrate to the folks back in their districts how on top of things they were. Good news coverage generally followed.
Now the folks back home are demanding that what used to be a one-way publicity stunt to function the way they want. They want to talk back and let Mr./Ms. Congressperson know that they're mad as hell with the way things are going, regardless of their voter affiliation or leaning.
Uh oh. Just like the rest of us, Congress people want to be liked. Not insulted. Not questioned, especially by people who are more attuned than ever to the BS lines designed to deflect the topic.
So a number of Washington leaders are no longer holding Town Halls. That isn't pleasing constituents one bit. Those who swallow hard and wade into the fray might be scoring points for courage but they're still sweating the experience.
Witness NJ Rep Leonard Lance's Town Hall last night.
The Washington Post reports:
What happens if you stop holding Town Halls?
Brick (NJ) Patch reports today:
Let's gather outside the station to let him know that we are REAL, UNPAID, FIRED UP people who will actively resist the Trump/MacArthur agenda," the protest organizers said in a Facebook event posting about the protest.
Congressman Rodney Frelinghuysen will pass, thank you
Toomey a no-show at protesters' town hall in Allentown
