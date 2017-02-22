Connecticut looks to wrap up plastic bag, film recycling

Connecticut officials, in partnership with the American Chemistry Council's Flexible Film Recycling Group (FFRG), launched a new collection campaign this week to improve plastic film recycling rates. Residents are encouraged to recycle a range of products such as shopping bags and plastic wrap at 175 participating stores within the state.
About half of Connecticut residents don't know about drop-off options for plastic recycling and many don't know the full list of accepted materials, according to a recent survey. According to the American Chemistry Council, more than 18,000 stores now offer drop-off options for plastic film recycling nationwide.
