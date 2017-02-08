Environmental bills set for votes Thursday in NJ Assembly

|NewsWorks photo
The following environmental bills are among more than 50 pieces of legislation scheduled for a floor vote Thursday (February 9) in the New Jersey Assembly:
A-963 Wolfe, D.W. (R-10); McGuckin, G.P. (R-10)
Requires DOT, NJTA, and SJTA to use only native vegetation for landscaping, land management, reforestation, or habitat restoration. Related Bill: S-227
A-1649 Schaer, G.S. (D-36); Spencer, L.G. (D-29)
Requires local governments and authorities to obtain financing cost estimate from NJ Environmental Infrastructure Trust for certain projects. Related Bill: S-853
A-4395 Schaer, G.S. (D-36)
Requires continuing identification and remediation of waste tire sites.
S-227 Holzapfel, J.W. (R-10); Allen, D.B. (R-7)
Requires DOT, NJTA, and SJTA to use only native vegetation for landscaping, land management, reforestation, or habitat restoration. Related Bill: A-963
