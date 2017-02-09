EPA extends comment period for two proposed TCE rules

The USEPA posted this announcement this afternoon:
EPA is extending the comment period for two proposed rules on Trichloroethylene (TCE), a toxic chemical with human health concerns identified by EPA in a 2014 risk assessment.
EPA proposed these rules in December and January to ban certain uses of the chemical in aerosol degreasing, as a spot cleaner in dry cleaning facilities, and in commercial vapor degreasing.
The comment period for the proposed ban on TCE as an aerosol degreaser and for spot cleaning in dry cleaning facilities is extended to March 16.
The comment period for the proposed ban on TCE as a commercial vapor degreaser is extended to April 19.
Read more about the proposed rules:
