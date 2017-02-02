Ex-Christie aide Mowers gets senior job at State Dept.

|Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, with former Gov. Christie campaign aide
Matt Mowers standing behind him,speaks to the State Department employees.
Matt Mowers, a former top campaign aide to Gov. Christie, has landed a senior role in the Trump administration.
Mowers is a White House adviser at the State Department, according to a department official. Mowers stood behind Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Thursday while the newly appointed secretary addressed employees at the department for the first time.
A State Department official said she could not elaborate on Mowers’ responsibilities.
Mowers ran Christie’s presidential campaign operation in New Hampshire and later joined the Trump campaign.
He cut his teeth in New Jersey politics, eventually joining the Christie administration and working on the Republican governor’s campaigns. While working in the now-defunct Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs in Trenton, Mowers was responsible for engaging with local officials in North Jersey.
