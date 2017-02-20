From butcher to recycler to award winner: Pat McGaheran

Pat McGaheran says the secret is communication and taking good care of your customer.
Pat also has been contributing both skills for many years as a board member of the Association of New Jersey Recyclers.
ANJR recognized his contributions this year by presenting him with its highest honor-- the REX Award for recycling excellence.
Meet Pat McGaheran
Disclosure: ANJR is a client of our sister business, Brill Public Affairs
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>