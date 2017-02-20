Monday, February 20, 2017

From butcher to recycler to award winner: Pat McGaheran

How does one go from 10 years as a butcher store owner to a successful career in paper recycling?

 Pat McGaheran says the secret is communication and taking good care of your customer.

 Pat also has been contributing both skills for many years as a board member of the Association of New Jersey Recyclers.

ANJR recognized  his contributions this year by presenting him with its highest honor-- the REX Award for recycling excellence.

Meet Pat McGaheran




Disclosure: ANJR is a client of our sister business, Brill Public Affairs

