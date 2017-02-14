Giving water utilities a little push to audit their leaks

A recent study undertaken by former Philadelphia Water Company water-loss expert George Kunkel for the National Resources Defense Council (NRDC) suggests that New Jersey water utilities are losing as much as 130 million gallons of water each day.
The NRDC believes that more than 50 million gallons of that amount could be saved if the utilities were required to upgrade aging water lines and update faulty water meters and billing systems.
Legislation to get that process moving, sponsored by Assembly Environment and Solid Waste Chairman Tim Eustace, received significant support yesterday during a hearing in Trenton.
Lawrence Levine, senior attorney for the NRDC and George Kunkel discuss their report and the legislation in the video above.
