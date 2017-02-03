If the money's there, why no action on NJ transit projects?

The catch? The committee doesn't yet exist.
That's right. Despite months of delay, as the governor and legislature wrangled over a funding source--finally settling on an increase in the state's gas-tax--no one apparently bothered to come up with names of folks to sit on the panel and choose what projects will get the green light.
And when the committee's members finally are appointed, expect the political horse-trading to begin in earnest.
David Cruz has the story above for NJTV News
