Friday, February 3, 2017

If the money's there, why no action on NJ transit projects?



Not a single step can be taken on vitally needed new transportation projects in New Jersey until a new committee meets to select which projects get funded. 

 The catch? The committee doesn't yet exist.

 That's right. Despite months of delay, as the governor and legislature wrangled over a funding source--finally settling on an increase in the state's gas-tax--no one apparently bothered to come up with names of folks to sit on the panel and choose what projects will get the green light.

 And when the committee's members finally are appointed, expect the political horse-trading to begin in earnest. 

David Cruz has the story above for NJTV News
 

Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
Posted by Frank Brill at 7:34 PM
Labels: , , , , , ,
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Subscribe here to view all our YouTube videos

Repost this article