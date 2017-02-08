Your NFL birds have winged away but here's good news

Down in the dumps because your favorite flock of Falcons, Ravens, Seahawks or Eagles won't return to the field until next August? Take heart. The majestic Snowy Owl has returned to fields, dunes and maybe even some buildings in New Jersey.
The Snowy Owl is a favorite of ours and we can't seem to learn enough about this beautiful creature. NJTV News anchor Mary Alice Williams helps out with an information-packed chat above with NJ Audubon Society bird expert, Scott Barnes.
