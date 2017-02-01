Sanders, Cruz to debate future of Obamacare next Tuesday

The Hill reports:
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) will go to battle next week in a debate over the future of ObamaCare.
Sanders and Cruz, who both ran for their party's nomination in the 2016 presidential race, will square off in a debate airing on CNN next Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m.
The debate will be moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. The debate comes as Republicans in Congress craft a plan to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law.
A promo for the debate aired during CNN's town hall with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, and news quickly spread on social media.