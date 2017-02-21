State finds 9 illegal dump sites, writes 200 tickets on LI, NY

Emily C. Dooley reports for Newsday:
New York State environmental conservation officers and police fanned out around Long Island, the Hudson Valley and New York City last week, finding nine illegal dumping sites and issuing nearly 200 tickets for unlawful disposal, operating without a permit and other violations, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office announced Monday night.
More than half the tickets were issued on Long Island as part of roadside checkpoints near exits 62 and 66 on the Long Island Expressway. Trucks were followed in three cases and one possible dumping site will be investigated, although authorities would not say where because the case is ongoing.
The nine illegal dumping sites were found in the Hudson Valley.The crackdown took place Feb. 15 and Feb. 16 and involved more than 100 environmental conservation officers, state police, local police agencies and the state Department of Transportation.
Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said last week’s action was one of several that would happen in the coming months.
“We will continue to do all that we can to keep toxic waste and debris from being dumped in our communities,” Cuomo said in a news release announcing the crackdown.
Read the full story here
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>