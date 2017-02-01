Smart solar energy advancement or disloyalty?

The federal Energy Department's Solar Energy Technologies Office has made the following announcement:
"Today, the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) SunShot Initiative announced up to $30 million in new projects to support the integration of solar energy into the nation’s electric grid, while diversifying the nation’s electricity sources and improving the reliability and security of the electric grid. SunShot will fund 13 projects with a total of up to $30 million to develop next-generation grid planning and operation tools that help to integrate more solar power with the grid. "
[See the full news release here]
So far, no response from the fossil-fuel crowd in White House. Do you think they will let this stand or will resignations be demanded for 'disloyalty'?
