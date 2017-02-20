Tom Moran remembers NJ political veteran Jamie Fox, 62

|Jamie Fox, who served both parties in New Jersey state government, dead at 62
Tom Moran, the Star-Ledger's political columnist and editorial writer, begins his eulogy for Jamie Fox like this:
Let me start by confessing that I am hopelessly biased on this one. But I am not the only one, not by a long shot.
Jamie Fox just died. He was 62. He was a friend of mine, and throw-back of the sort that seems to be passing from this earth, marching to extinction in the path of the dinosaurs.
After a lifetime in politics, fighting one tough campaign after another, serving in the cabinet of two governors, he somehow won the unreserved affection and respect of people on both sides of the aisle.
He was a Democrat, and not a gentle one. But when the bell rang, he put his weapons down and looked for the human beings behind the opponent's armor.
Put it this way: He was friendly with Gov. Chris Christie, who appointed Fox to his cabinet. And yet, one of his closest friends was Sen. Loretta Weinberg (D-Teaneck), the governor's arch-enemy."I guess that sums it up," Weinberg says. "Everybody liked Jamie, and it stretched to both extremes in New Jersey politics."
Read the full piece here
