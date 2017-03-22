Agriculture and environment bills up for votes in Trenton

Legislative information supplied by BillTrak
The New Jersey Senate has already held its final voting session prior to the Legislature's annual, month-long budget break.
The Assembly will meet for its final, pre-break voting session on Thursday, March 23.
At that session, the following agriculture and environment bills are scheduled to be considered:
A-2081 Mukherji, R. (D-33); Pintor Marin, E. (D-29); Muoio, E.M. (D-15); Holley, J.C. (D-20); Chiaravalloti, N. (D-31)
Provides for priority consideration, by DCA, DEP, DOT, and municipalities, of permit applications for green building projects.
A-2463 Eustace, T. (D-38); Vainieri Huttle, V. (D-37); Caride, M. (D-36); Muoio, E.M. (D-15); Lagana, J.A. (D-38); Lampitt, P.R. (D-6); Mukherji, R. (D-33)
Requires owner or operator of certain trains to have discharge response, cleanup, and contingency plans to transport certain hazardous materials by rail; requires NJ DOT to request bridge inspection reports from US DOT.
Related Bill: S-806
A-4580 Taliaferro, A.J. (D-3); Burzichelli, J.J. (D-3); Quijano, A. (D-20)
Appropriates $2,900,000 from "2009 Farmland Preservation Fund" for grants to certain nonprofit organizations for farmland preservation purposes.
Related Bill: S-2989
A-4581 Houghtaling, E. (D-11); Andrzejczak, B. (D-1); Singleton, T. (D-7); Downey, J. (D-11)
Appropriates $22,385,743 to State Agriculture Development Committee for farmland preservation purposes.
Related Bill: S-2987
A-4582 Andrzejczak, B. (D-1); Mazzeo, V. (D-2); Taliaferro, A.J. (D-3); Zwicker, A. (D-16)
Appropriates $32.5 million from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues to State Agriculture Development Committee for county planning incentive grants.
Related Bill: S-2990
A-4583 Zwicker, A. (D-16); Conaway, H. (D-7); Land, R.B. (D-1); Downey, J. (D-11)
Appropriates $2,988,859 from 2009 Historic Preservation Fund and constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues to provide capital preservation grants for certain historic preservation projects. Related Bill: S-2991
A-4584 Zwicker, A. (D-16); Taliaferro, A.J. (D-3); Burzichelli, J.J. (D-3)
Appropriates $7,500,000 from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues for planning incentive grants to municipalities for farmland preservation purposes.
Related Bill: S-2988
Mar 23, 2017 – Posted: Assembly
S-806 Weinberg, L. (D-37); Gordon, R.M. (D-38)
Requires owner or operator of certain trains to have discharge response, cleanup, and contingency plans to transport certain hazardous materials by rail; requires NJ DOT to request bridge inspection reports from US DOT.
Related Bill: A-2463
S-2997 Smith, B. (D-17); Bateman, C. (R-16)
Appropriates $59,532,000 from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues for State acquisition of lands for recreation and conservation purposes, including Blue Acres projects, and capital and park development projects.
Related Bill: A-4597
