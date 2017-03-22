Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Agriculture and environment bills up for votes in Trenton


The New Jersey Senate has already held its final voting session prior to the Legislature's annual, month-long budget break.

 The Assembly will meet for its final, pre-break voting session on Thursday, March 23.  

 At that session, the following agriculture and environment bills are scheduled to be considered:
A-2081  Mukherji, R. (D-33); Pintor Marin, E. (D-29); Muoio, E.M. (D-15); Holley, J.C. (D-20); Chiaravalloti, N. (D-31)
Provides for priority consideration, by DCA, DEP, DOT, and municipalities, of permit applications for green building projects.
     
A-2463  Eustace, T. (D-38); Vainieri Huttle, V. (D-37); Caride, M. (D-36); Muoio, E.M. (D-15); Lagana, J.A. (D-38); Lampitt, P.R. (D-6); Mukherji, R. (D-33)
Requires owner or operator of certain trains to have discharge response, cleanup, and contingency plans to transport certain hazardous materials by rail; requires NJ DOT to request bridge inspection reports from US DOT.
Related Bill: S-806
     
A-4580  Taliaferro, A.J. (D-3); Burzichelli, J.J. (D-3); Quijano, A. (D-20)
Appropriates $2,900,000 from "2009 Farmland Preservation Fund" for grants to certain nonprofit organizations for farmland preservation purposes.
Related Bill: S-2989
      
A-4581  Houghtaling, E. (D-11); Andrzejczak, B. (D-1); Singleton, T. (D-7); Downey, J. (D-11)
Appropriates $22,385,743 to State Agriculture Development Committee for farmland preservation purposes.
Related Bill: S-2987
   
A-4582  Andrzejczak, B. (D-1); Mazzeo, V. (D-2); Taliaferro, A.J. (D-3); Zwicker, A. (D-16)
Appropriates $32.5 million from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues to State Agriculture Development Committee for county planning incentive grants.
Related Bill: S-2990
     
A-4583  Zwicker, A. (D-16); Conaway, H. (D-7); Land, R.B. (D-1); Downey, J. (D-11)
Appropriates $2,988,859 from 2009 Historic Preservation Fund and constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues to provide capital preservation grants for certain historic preservation projects.  Related Bill: S-2991
    
A-4584  Zwicker, A. (D-16); Taliaferro, A.J. (D-3); Burzichelli, J.J. (D-3)
Appropriates $7,500,000 from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues for planning incentive grants to municipalities for farmland preservation purposes.
Related Bill: S-2988
     Mar 23, 2017  – Posted: Assembly

S-806  Weinberg, L. (D-37); Gordon, R.M. (D-38)
Requires owner or operator of certain trains to have discharge response, cleanup, and contingency plans to transport certain hazardous materials by rail; requires NJ DOT to request bridge inspection reports from US DOT.
Related Bill: A-2463
     
S-2997  Smith, B. (D-17); Bateman, C. (R-16)
Appropriates $59,532,000 from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues for State acquisition of lands for recreation and conservation purposes, including Blue Acres projects, and capital and park development projects.
Related Bill: A-4597
    
