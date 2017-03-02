Christie's chief counsel leaving to chair EDA; join law firm

|Thomas Scrivo is leaving NJ Gov. Christie's administration
Scrivo, who was tied for No. 16 on the 2017 NJBIZ Power 100 list, will replace Alfred Koeppe on the board of the EDA. Koeppe died in December.
In addition, he will join the newly formed law firm of O’Toole Scrivo along with state Sen. Kevin O’Toole (R-Wayne). He will be joined there by James DiGiulio, Christie’s senior counsel, who is also leaving the administration.
“During his time as my chief counsel, Tom has been a trusted adviser, navigating my administration through extremely challenging matters resulting in key accomplishments while demonstrating sound judgment and reliable wisdom,” Christie said in a prepared statement.
“I would like to thank him for his service in one of the most demanding public jobs in New Jersey, and express my gratitude for all he has done for the people of New Jersey. I wish Tom the best of luck at his new firm, where I know he will continue his accomplished career as an attorney. I look forward to our continued friendship.”
“Tom Scrivo is a fantastic lawyer and strategist, who demonstrated extraordinary leadership and integrity in perhaps the most challenging job in Trenton — chief counsel,” Porrino said in a statement. “His service was exemplary, and he will be sorely missed.”
Scrivo became chief counsel in 2015, leaving McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney and Carpenter LLP when Christopher Porrino left Christie’s administration to return to Lowenstein Sandler LLP. Porrino returned to the Christie administration last year as attorney general.
Scrivo will be succeeded by Gregory Acquaviva, vice president of state government affairs at UnitedHealth Group and a former chief of staff to Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno.
