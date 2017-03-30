Energy, environmental and political news and opinion for New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Does pollution from Fort Dix threaten downstream water?
Contaminants in groundwater exiting Fort Dix in New Jersey have been discovered at levels far exceeding national safety standards. This is causing concerns for private and public drinking water downstream from the base.
In our latest podcast episode, we discuss the issue with Jon Hurdle, a Philadelphia-based freelance writer, who reports for StateImpact, NJ Spotlight and The New York Times.
Listen to the episode here
Like what you hear? Then subscribe to our free podcast on:
iTunes (Podcast App on your iPad, iPhone)
Stitcher (Android)
Player FM
MixCloud
and other popular podcast services.
It's easy to do and you'll never miss a future episode.
See and hear all 15 previous episodes
Questions? Email: frankbrilljr@gmail.com or 609-577-9017
Posted by Frank Brill at 4:11 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)