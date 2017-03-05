Environment bills in committee in Trenton-March 6, 2017

SENATE LAW AND PUBLIC SAFETY
3/06/17 10:30 AM
S-2874 Greenstein, L.R. (D-14); Cunningham, S.B. (D-31)
Authorizes use of electric school buses.
Related Bill: A-4538
Dec 19, 2016 – Proposed for Senate introduction
Jan 9, 2017 – Introduced in Senate
Jan 9, 2017 – Referred: Senate Transportation
Mar 6, 2017 – Posted: Senate Law and Public Safety
ASSEMBLY AGRICULTURE AND NATURAL RESOURCES
3/06/17 1:00 PM
A-1069 Bramnick, J.M. (R-21); Burzichelli, J.J. (D-3); Munoz, N.F. (R-21)
Requires DEP to establish "private wildlife habitat certification program"; creates affirmative defense against municipal nuisance ordinances for properties certified under the program. Related Bill: S-1151
A-1351 Spencer, L.G. (D-29)
Amends law concerning application, sale, and use of fertilizer to exempt organic fertilizer from certain requirements.
A-1698 Dancer, R.S. (R-12)
Establishes certain requirements for a State entity planting vegetation in certain circumstances; provides for preferences for NJ businesses providing such vegetation.
A-3031 Dancer, R.S. (R-12)
Prohibits NJ State Forest Nursery from undercutting private nurseries by selling forestation stock below average market price.
A-3403 Dancer, R.S. (R-12); Taliaferro, A.J. (D-3); Space, P. (R-24); Andrzejczak, B. (D-1)
Designates Common Eastern Bumble Bee as New Jersey State Native Pollinator.
A-4265 Schaer, G.S. (D-36); Houghtaling, E. (D-11)
Requires certain notification prior to mosquito spraying applications.
A-4606 Dancer, R.S. (R-12)
Directs DEP to designate native bee nesting habitat areas in each State park and forest.
AJR-144 Taliaferro, A.J. (D-3); Andrzejczak, B. (D-1)
Establishes "Healthy Pollinators Task Force."
