Environmental bills posted for action Monday in Trenton

A package of bills designed to encourage the re-distribution or recycling of food that otherwise would be disposed of as waste are among a number of bills scheduled for action Monday, March 13, in the New Jersey Senate Environment and Energy Committee and on the Senate floor.
Here's the lineup:
SENATE ENVIRONMENT AND ENERGY
3/13/17 10:00 AM
A-3056 Webber, J. (R-26)
Requires Dept. of Agriculture to develop voluntary guidelines to encourage school districts and institutions of higher education to donate excess food; extends "Food Bank Good Samaritan Act" protections to school districts.
Related Bill: S-2360
S-2360 Allen, D.B. (R-7)
Requires Department of Agriculture to develop voluntary guidelines to encourage school districts and institutions of higher education to donate excess food; extends "Food Bank Good Samaritan Act" protections to school districts.
Related Bill: A-3056
S-2914 Greenstein, L.R. (D-14)
Precludes DEP from imposing certain certification requirements on installers of individual subsurface sewage disposal systems.
Related Bill: A-4350
S-2991 Turner, S.K. (D-15); Kean, T.H. (R-21)
Appropriates $2,988,859 from 2009 Historic Preservation Fund and constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues to provide capital preservation grants for certain historic preservation projects.
Related Bill: A-4583
S-3012 Lesniak, R.J. (D-20)
Allows NJ gross income tax deduction for charitable contributions of food made from business inventory.
Related Bill: A-2753
S-3026 Smith, B. (D-17); Thompson, S.D. (R-12)
Clarifies and expands liability protections for food donations and gleaning activities.
Related Bill: A-4634
S-3027 Smith, B. (D-17); Greenstein, L.R. (D-14)
Establishes State food waste reduction goal of 50 percent by 2030.
Related Bill: A-4631
S-3028 Smith, B. (D-17); Greenstein, L.R. (D-14)
Establishes standards for food date labeling; requires Commissioner of Health to establish public education program and promulgate guidelines related to food safety. Related Bill: A-4633
S-3030 Greenstein, L.R. (D-14); Bateman, C. (R-16)
Requires DEP to establish voluntary guidelines for K-12 schools and institutions of higher education to reduce, recover, and recycle food waste.
Related Bill: A-4632
SCR-144 Sweeney, S.M. (D-3)
Commends Rutgers University Coastal Ocean Observation Laboratory for contributions to ocean research, data collection, technology, and forecasting.
Related Bill: ACR-231
SENATE VOTING SESSION
03/13/17 2 PM
Senate Chamber
S-724 Cruz-Perez, N. (D-5); Allen, D.B. (R-7)
Establishes "Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management Program."
Related Bill: A-3604
S-2997 Smith, B. (D-17); Bateman, C. (R-16)
Appropriates $59,532,000 from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues for State acquisition of lands for recreation and conservation purposes, including Blue Acres projects, and capital and park development projects.
Related Bill: A-4597
