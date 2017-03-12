Sunday, March 12, 2017

Environmental bills posted for action Monday in Trenton


A package of bills designed to encourage the re-distribution or recycling of food that otherwise would be disposed of as waste are among a number of bills scheduled for action Monday, March 13, in the New Jersey Senate Environment and Energy Committee and on the Senate floor.

Here's the lineup:

SENATE ENVIRONMENT AND ENERGY
3/13/17 10:00 AM
Aide: (609) 847-3855
Committee Room 10, 3rd Floor, State House Annex, Trenton, NJ

A-3056  Webber, J. (R-26)
Requires Dept. of Agriculture to develop voluntary guidelines to encourage school districts and institutions of higher education to donate excess food; extends "Food Bank Good Samaritan Act" protections to school districts. 
Related Bill: S-2360
    
S-2360  Allen, D.B. (R-7)
Requires Department of Agriculture to develop voluntary guidelines to encourage school districts and institutions of higher education to donate excess food; extends "Food Bank Good Samaritan Act" protections to school districts.
Related Bill: A-3056
                
S-2914  Greenstein, L.R. (D-14)
Precludes DEP from imposing certain certification requirements on installers of individual subsurface sewage disposal systems.
Related Bill: A-4350
    
S-2991  Turner, S.K. (D-15); Kean, T.H. (R-21)
Appropriates $2,988,859 from 2009 Historic Preservation Fund and constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues to provide capital preservation grants for certain historic preservation projects.
Related Bill: A-4583
    
S-3012  Lesniak, R.J. (D-20)
Allows NJ gross income tax deduction for charitable contributions of food made from business inventory.
Related Bill: A-2753
    
S-3026  Smith, B. (D-17); Thompson, S.D. (R-12)
Clarifies and expands liability protections for food donations and gleaning activities.
Related Bill: A-4634
    
S-3027  Smith, B. (D-17); Greenstein, L.R. (D-14)
Establishes State food waste reduction goal of 50 percent by 2030.
Related Bill: A-4631

S-3028  Smith, B. (D-17); Greenstein, L.R. (D-14)
Establishes standards for food date labeling; requires Commissioner of Health to establish public education program and promulgate guidelines related to food safety.  Related Bill: A-4633

S-3030  Greenstein, L.R. (D-14); Bateman, C. (R-16)
Requires DEP to establish voluntary guidelines for K-12 schools and institutions of higher education to reduce, recover, and recycle food waste.
Related Bill: A-4632

SCR-144  Sweeney, S.M. (D-3)
Commends Rutgers University Coastal Ocean Observation Laboratory for contributions to ocean research, data collection, technology, and forecasting.
Related Bill: ACR-231    
_____________________________________________________ 

SENATE VOTING SESSION
03/13/17 2 PM
Senate Chamber

S-724  Cruz-Perez, N. (D-5); Allen, D.B. (R-7)
Establishes "Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management Program."
Related Bill: A-3604
    
S-2997  Smith, B. (D-17); Bateman, C. (R-16)
Appropriates $59,532,000 from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues for State acquisition of lands for recreation and conservation purposes, including Blue Acres projects, and capital and park development projects.
Related Bill: A-4597

Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>

    



Posted by Frank Brill at 6:09 PM
Labels: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Subscribe here to view all our YouTube videos

Repost this article