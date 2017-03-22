Lawmakers say New Jersey will lose out if President Trump's proposed budget gets approved because cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency will mean the end of state programs that clean up Superfund sites and ensure clean and healthy water and air. Erin Delmore reports for NJTV News
Wednesday, March 22, 2017
How Trump's big EPA cuts could hurt NJ environment
Lawmakers say New Jersey will lose out if President Trump's proposed budget gets approved because cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency will mean the end of state programs that clean up Superfund sites and ensure clean and healthy water and air. Erin Delmore reports for NJTV News
