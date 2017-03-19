Lots of green legislation activity Monday in Trenton

Environmental and appropriations committees in the New Jersey Senate and Assembly are scheduled to handle 22 bills on Monday, March 20, dealing with clean energy, land conservation and other issues, while railroad plans to handle discharges from trains and agency priority reviews for green building projects are the topics of three floor votes in the Assembly.
Here's the lineup:
SENATE ENVIRONMENT AND ENERGY
3/20/17 10:00 AM
S-772 Smith, B. (D-17)
Requires electric public utilities to enter into long-term contracts for certain forms of Class I renewable energy.
S-2400 Cruz-Perez, N. (D-5); Allen, D.B. (R-7)
Authorizes use of tracking dog to search for and recover wild deer during prescribed hunting season.
Related Bill: A-1616
S-3029 Smith, B. (D-17); Bateman, C. (R-16)
Establishes "Volkswagen Settlement Utilization Fund for Motor Vehicle Emissions Reduction and Air Pollution Control"; directs DEP to use moneys in fund to establish and implement certain air pollution control programs.
S-3059 Sweeney, S.M. (D-3); Smith, B. (D-17)
Requires State's full participation in Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
S-3060 Smith, B. (D-17); Bateman, C. (R-16)
Requires municipalities, public utilities, and State to use LED technology in certain street lights.
S-3061 Bateman, C. (R-16); Smith, B. (D-17)
Requires BPU to conduct study concerning zero emission credits.
S-3062 Smith, B. (D-17); Bateman, C. (R-16)
Allows 50 percent credit against societal benefits charge to electric or gas public utility customers who install and maintain publicly available zero emission vehicle charging stations.
S-3063 Greenstein, L.R. (D-14); Bateman, C. (R-16)
Allows 50 percent credit against societal benefits charge to local governments that utilize traffic signals that use light emitting diode technology.
S-3064 Smith, B. (D-17); Thompson, S.D. (R-12)
Requires BPU to conduct energy storage analysis.
S-3065 Smith, B. (D-17); Bateman, C. (R-16)
Provides gross income tax credit for costs to purchase and install smart thermostats.
S-3066 Sarlo, P.A. (D-36); Bateman, C. (R-16)
Requires installation of smart thermostats in all new residential construction.
SR-96 Smith, B. (D-17); Bateman, C. (R-16)
Urges Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to impose cost caps on electric transmission projects.
SR-110 Smith, B. (D-17); Greenstein, L.R. (D-14)
Urges BPU to adopt goal to equip 500,000 homes with energy-saving smart thermostats by 2023.
ASSEMBLY APPROPRIATIONS
3/20/17 10:00 AM
A-4580 Taliaferro, A.J. (D-3); Burzichelli, J.J. (D-3); Quijano, A. (D-20)
Appropriates $2,900,000 from "2009 Farmland Preservation Fund" for grants to certain nonprofit organizations for farmland preservation purposes.
Related Bill: S-2989
A-4581 Houghtaling, E. (D-11); Andrzejczak, B. (D-1); Singleton, T. (D-7); Downey, J. (D-11)
Appropriates $22,385,743 to State Agriculture Development Committee for farmland preservation purposes.
Related Bill: S-2987
A-4582 Andrzejczak, B. (D-1); Mazzeo, V. (D-2); Taliaferro, A.J. (D-3); Zwicker, A. (D-16)
Appropriates $32.5 million from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues to State Agriculture Development Committee for county planning incentive grants.
Related Bill: S-2990
A-4583 Zwicker, A. (D-16); Conaway, H. (D-7); Land, R.B. (D-1); Downey, J. (D-11)
Appropriates $2,988,859 from 2009 Historic Preservation Fund and constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues to provide capital preservation grants for certain historic preservation projects. Related Bill: S-2991
A-4584 Zwicker, A. (D-16); Taliaferro, A.J. (D-3); Burzichelli, J.J. (D-3)
Appropriates $7,500,000 from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues for planning incentive grants to municipalities for farmland preservation purposes.
Related Bill: S-2988
A-4597 Zwicker, A. (D-16); Singleton, T. (D-7);
Muoio, E.M. (D-15)
Muoio, E.M. (D-15)
Appropriates $59,532,000 from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues for State acquisition of lands for recreation and conservation purposes, including Blue Acres projects, and capital and park development projects.
Related Bill: S-2997
S-2997 Smith, B. (D-17); Bateman, C. (R-16)
Appropriates $59,532,000 from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues for State acquisition of lands for recreation and conservation purposes, including Blue Acres projects, and capital and park development projects.
Related Bill: A-4597
ASSEMBLY ENVIRONMENT AND SOLID WASTE
03/20/17 2:00 PM
A-4092 Eustace, T. (D-38)
Provides for protection of public's rights under public trust doctrine.
Related Bill: S-2490
A-4569 Eustace, T. (D-38); Diegnan, P.J. (D-18); McKeon, J.F. (D-27); Vainieri Huttle, V. (D-37); Benson, D.R. (D-14)
The "Water Quality Accountability Act"; imposes certain testing, reporting, management, and infrastructure investment requirements on water purveyors.
Related Bill: S-2834
ASSEMBLY VOTING SESSION
3/23/17 1:00 PM
Voting Session:
A-2081 Mukherji, R. (D-33); Pintor Marin, E. (D-29); Muoio, E.M. (D-15); Holley, J.C. (D-20)
Provides for priority consideration, by DCA, DEP, DOT, and municipalities, of permit applications for green building projects.
A-2463 Eustace, T. (D-38); Vainieri Huttle, V. (D-37); Caride, M. (D-36); Muoio, E.M. (D-15); Lagana, J.A. (D-38); Lampitt, P.R. (D-6); Mukherji, R. (D-33)
Requires owner or operator of certain trains to have discharge response, cleanup, and contingency plans to transport certain hazardous materials by rail; requires NJ DOT to request bridge inspection reports from US DOT.
Related Bill: S-806
S-806 Weinberg, L. (D-37); Gordon, R.M. (D-38)
Requires owner or operator of certain trains to have discharge response, cleanup, and contingency plans to transport certain hazardous materials by rail; requires NJ DOT to request bridge inspection reports from US DOT.
Related Bill: A-2463
