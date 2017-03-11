New Camden waterfront building could create 900 jobs

Three prominent South Jersey organizations are teaming up to build a $245 million Camden headquarters that could bring nearly 900 jobs to the city, they announced Friday.
The Marlton-based insurance brokerage Conner Strong & Buckelew, Cherry Hill-based third-party logistics company NFI and Marlton-based residential real estate firm The Michaels Organization said in a news release that they are seeking a Grow New Jersey award at the Tuesday meeting of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority to construct the headquarters building.
The Marlton-based insurance brokerage Conner Strong & Buckelew, Cherry Hill-based third-party logistics company NFI and Marlton-based residential real estate firm The Michaels Organization said in a news release that they are seeking a Grow New Jersey award at the Tuesday meeting of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority to construct the headquarters building.
The project would see an 18-story, 375,000-square-foot tower rise along the Camden Waterfront, featuring office space for the three companies as well as shared amenities including an outdoor piazza overlooking the Delaware River and Philadelphia skyline.
“When the Camden Waterfront was announced almost a year and a half ago, we lauded the vision and commitment to Camden,” George E. Norcross III, Conner Strong & Buckelew’s executive chairman, said in a prepared statement. “If our applications are approved by the EDA, we will each be investing tens of millions of dollars and aligning the futures of our companies with the future of Camden.”
According to a breakdown in the news release:
- Conner Strong & Buckelew is investing $86 million in the project, and would occupy 110,000 square feet at the tower, bringing a minimum 253 jobs to the city;
- NFI is investing $79 million in the project, and would occupy 102,000 square feet, bringing 341 or more jobs to the city; and
- The Michaels Organization is investing $79 million in the project, and would occupy 102,000 square feet, adding a minimum 275 jobs to the total.
The release said the “Camden Tower,” which does not yet have a formal name, is planned to be ready for occupancy in August 2019. Based on provided renderings, the building would be adjacent to the new headquarters for American Water Works Co. Inc., which broke ground earlier this month.
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>