Monday, March 13, 2017

NJ Senate seeking to limit and put food waste to good use

The New Jersey Senate's Environment and Energy Committee today released a package of bills designed to reduce food waste in the Garden State and to encourage the donation to needy families of food products that otherwise would become food waste.

 Committee Chairman Bob Smith summarizes the legislation:




Here's the list of food-waste bills released today from
Senator Smith's committee:
A-3056  Webber, J. (R-26)
Requires Dept. of Agriculture to develop voluntary guidelines to encourage school districts and institutions of higher education to donate excess food; extends "Food Bank Good Samaritan Act" protections to school districts. 
Related Bill: S-2360
    
S-2360  Allen, D.B. (R-7)
Requires Department of Agriculture to develop voluntary guidelines to encourage school districts and institutions of higher education to donate excess food; extends "Food Bank Good Samaritan Act" protections to school districts.
Related Bill: A-3056
                
S-3012  Lesniak, R.J. (D-20)
Allows NJ gross income tax deduction for charitable contributions of food made from business inventory.
Related Bill: A-2753
    
S-3026  Smith, B. (D-17); Thompson, S.D. (R-12)
Clarifies and expands liability protections for food donations and gleaning activities.
Related Bill: A-4634
    
S-3027  Smith, B. (D-17); Greenstein, L.R. (D-14)
Establishes State food waste reduction goal of 50 percent by 2030.
Related Bill: A-4631

S-3028  Smith, B. (D-17); Greenstein, L.R. (D-14)
Establishes standards for food date labeling; requires Commissioner of Health to establish public education program and promulgate guidelines related to food safety.  Related Bill: A-4633

S-3030  Greenstein, L.R. (D-14); Bateman, C. (R-16)
Requires DEP to establish voluntary guidelines for K-12 schools and institutions of higher education to reduce, recover, and recycle food waste.
Related Bill: A-4632

Posted by Frank Brill at 5:02 PM
