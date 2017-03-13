NJ Senate seeking to limit and put food waste to good use

Committee Chairman Bob Smith summarizes the legislation:
Here's the list of food-waste bills released today from
Senator Smith's committee:
A-3056 Webber, J. (R-26)
Requires Dept. of Agriculture to develop voluntary guidelines to encourage school districts and institutions of higher education to donate excess food; extends "Food Bank Good Samaritan Act" protections to school districts.
Related Bill: S-2360
S-2360 Allen, D.B. (R-7)
Requires Department of Agriculture to develop voluntary guidelines to encourage school districts and institutions of higher education to donate excess food; extends "Food Bank Good Samaritan Act" protections to school districts.
Related Bill: A-3056
S-3012 Lesniak, R.J. (D-20)
Allows NJ gross income tax deduction for charitable contributions of food made from business inventory.
Related Bill: A-2753
S-3026 Smith, B. (D-17); Thompson, S.D. (R-12)
Clarifies and expands liability protections for food donations and gleaning activities.
Related Bill: A-4634
S-3027 Smith, B. (D-17); Greenstein, L.R. (D-14)
Establishes State food waste reduction goal of 50 percent by 2030.
Related Bill: A-4631
S-3028 Smith, B. (D-17); Greenstein, L.R. (D-14)
Establishes standards for food date labeling; requires Commissioner of Health to establish public education program and promulgate guidelines related to food safety. Related Bill: A-4633
S-3030 Greenstein, L.R. (D-14); Bateman, C. (R-16)
Requires DEP to establish voluntary guidelines for K-12 schools and institutions of higher education to reduce, recover, and recycle food waste.
Related Bill: A-4632
