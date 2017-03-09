Thursday, March 9, 2017

PADEP launches major 30-month, solar-energy program

Marie Cusick reports for StateImpact:

The state is launching a federally-funded program called "Finding Pennsylvania’s Solar Future."
The state Department of Environmental Protection is moving ahead with a 30-month program to kick-start a major solar energy initiative called
Finding Pennsylvania’s Solar Future. Acting DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell appeared on WITF’s Smart Talk Wednesday to discuss
the program, which is funded by $550,000 from the federal Department of Energy.
Although less than one percent of Pennsylvania’s energy generation is currently derived from solar power, McDonnell says he wants the state to become a solar energy leader by 2030.
McDonnell also discussed the department’s efforts to add more inspectors to its water program, following a recent warning letter from the Environmental Protection Agency, which said Pennsylvania lacked the necessary resources to enforce federal safe drinking water standards.
Listen to the full interview here:
