PADEP launches major 30-month, solar-energy program

|MARIE CUSICK / STATEIMPACT PENNSYLVANIA
The state Department of Environmental Protection is moving ahead with a 30-month program to kick-start a major solar energy initiative called
Finding Pennsylvania’s Solar Future. Acting DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell appeared on WITF’s Smart Talk Wednesday to discuss
the program, which is funded by $550,000 from the federal Department of Energy.
Although less than one percent of Pennsylvania’s energy generation is currently derived from solar power, McDonnell says he wants the state to become a solar energy leader by 2030.
McDonnell also discussed the department’s efforts to add more inspectors to its water program, following a recent warning letter from the Environmental Protection Agency, which said Pennsylvania lacked the necessary resources to enforce federal safe drinking water standards.
Listen to the full interview here: