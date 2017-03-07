Philadelphia-area figures in Trump's White House

|Kellyanne Conway (left) and Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster are two key Philly figures in the Trump administration .
Emily Babay writes for Philly.com
President Trump's administration has a small but significant Philadelphia flavor.
There aren't many key figures with ties the area, but a few of the most important officials in the nascent administration hail from the greater region.
Here's a guide to administration figures with links to the Philadelphia region.
Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, national security adviser: McMaster, 54, grew up in Roxborough and graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy and College in 1980. He was named national security adviser in February when Michael Flynn was forced out of the post after it was disclosed that Flynn had misled Vice President Pence about having spoken with the Russian ambassador about sanctions. McMaster is Trump's top aide on national security issues. Read more about McMaster:
Trump appoints Philly native, Valley Forge grad as security adviser
Rubin: Strategic thinker McMaster a welcome choice for Trump
Will Philly native be able to influence Trump as security adviser?
Kellyanne Conway, adviser: Conway, 49, grew up in South Jersey. She was born in Camden, then moved to Atco at age 3 and attended schools in Hammonton. Conway managed Trump's presidential campaign – becoming the first woman to manage a successful presidential campaign – and was an adviser for his transition team before being named a counselor to the president. Her husband, George Conway, is a partner at the New York law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and has been floated as a potential solicitor general in the Trump administration. Read more about Conway:
S.J. native Kellyanne Conway getting credit for helping steer Trump
'Blessed to be a Hammontonian' - Kellyanne Conway comes home
Trump names Kellyanne Conway as his presidential counselor
Q&A with Kellyanne Conway: Trump's 'anchor in the storm'
James D. Schultz, associate White House counsel: Schultz, 44, is a Cozen O'Connor partner and former general counsel for Pennsylvania. The Galloway Township native led the Philadelphia law firm's government-affairs and regulatory practice group before he was named to the White House post in January. Read more about Schultz: Philadelphia power lawyer joins Trump White House
Donald McGahn, White House counsel: McGahn, 48, grew up in Atlantic City. The former member of the Federal Election Commission and attorney for Trump's presidential campaign comes from a prominent Atlantic City family: One uncle, Patrick "Paddy" McGahn was a legendary lawyer there; another, Joseph McGahn, was a state senator.
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>