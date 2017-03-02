Pinelands advocates launch 'Save the Source' campaign

The Pinelands Preservation Alliance has launched a new campaign to educate state residents about the value of preserving the enormous drinking water aquifer that lies below a vast area of southern New Jersey.
Save the Source: Protecting Water for People and the Pines
explains that New Jersey’s network of rivers, wetlands and ground water is the source of life from the Pinelands to the Jersey Shore to the Delaware River and beyond. Millions of people depend on New Jersey’s ground water every day for drinking, their economic wellbeing and quality of life.
The PPA is seeking fellow-minded conservationists to join the campaign to protect the 17-trillion gallon Kirkwood-Cohansey Aquifer, a vast reserve of fresh water that underlies southern New Jersey and all of the Pinelands. Check out the website today!
