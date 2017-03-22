Report lauds $3.7B potential of Marcellus liquids in Pa.

|
Workers install the Mariner East 2 pipeline in Washington County, PA, this year. A state report released Tuesday says that Marcellus gas liquids could spur up to $3.7 billion in investment in Pennsylvania.
Production of Marcellus Shale gas liquids such as ethane and propane could fuel up to $3.7 billion in investments as well as attracting additional petrochemical and plastics manufacturing to Pennsylvania, according to a report released Tuesday by Gov. Wolf and the Team Pennsylvania Foundation.
“Pennsylvania has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to develop and implement a strategy that will cultivate a manufacturing renaissance and transform our economy across the commonwealth,” Wolf said in a statement.
The study, "Prospects to Enhance Pennsylvania’s Opportunities in Petrochemical Manufacturing," was done by energy consultant IHS Markit.
Natural gas liquids are currently being transported across Pennsylvania to Marcus Hook in Sunoco Logistics Partners' Mariner East pipeline, and also used as the raw material in a Shell Chemical ethane cracker under construction in Beaver County.
