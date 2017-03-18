San Diego brewery makes beer from treated sewage water

David Moye writes for The Huffington Post:
San Diego’s Stone Brewing, the nation’s ninth-largest brewery,
has unveiled a beer made with treated sewage water.
The recycled-water pale ale is called Full Circle.
Stone made five barrels of the beer using water treated at the city’s
Pure Water demonstration plant, according to the Times of San Diego.
San Diego officials hope to purify enough recycled water by 2035
to handle one-third of the city’s drinking water supply.
Stone’s chief operating officer, Pat Tiernan, said the purified
recycled water is actually better than what the brewery uses
now.
“This particular water will just help us not require so much
natural water to come in and give us a more reliable source,”
Tiernan told San Diego 6. “So for us to be able to reuse, that’s
part of our mantra, that’s part of what we do,” Tiernan said
