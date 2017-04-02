2 NJ congressmen vow to fight Trump cuts at the EPA

Booker and Pallone — joined by environmentalists, NJ lawmakers, and four former governors — decry president’s attempts to cripple federal agency
Rep. Frank Pallone at podium; standing to his right is Kim Gaddy of Clean Water Action. Sen. Cory Booker is at rear.
Tom Johnson reports for NJ Spotlight:
Kicking off what is likely to be a fierce fight, environmentalists and two prominent Democrats in Congress yesterday vowed to oppose deep cuts in programs to protect the nation’s land, air, and water.
Standing outside an office of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Edison and joined by legislators and local officials, Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Frank Pallone called President Donald Trump’s proposed budget that would cut the spending on environmental programs by nearly one-third a devastating assault on combating climate change, Superfund cleanups, and efforts to reduce harmful air pollution.
The rally is the launch of a broad campaign to mobilize opposition to the cuts, which critics argue undermine decades of gains in cleaning up polluted waterways, smog-fouled air, and toxic waste sites.
Other prominent leaders also vowed to join the fray. Former Govs. Brendan Byrne, Tom Kean, Jim Florio, and Christie Whitman are calling on the state’s congressional delegation to prevent decades of environmental protection from being undermined. They plan to discuss the push to organize opposition to the cuts at their own press conference today.
Read the full story here
