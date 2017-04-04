Advancing storm could whomp NJ and shore this week

A big storm could be heading New Jersey's way and make a mess of things on the roads, impact playing fields and change travel plans as many prepare for spring break.
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for almost all of New Jersey, saying there is risk for flooding because of "heavy rain increases" on Wednesday night and Thursday.
The storm could stall and behave like a nor'easter, churning up the coastline with strong winds and rain.
A flood watch may be issued because minor tidal flooding is possible with the Thursday afternoon high tide. The primary hazard for any storms would be strong winds, according to the NWS.
The storm has the potential to be the strongest in a series to hit the Northeast since late March and through the first week of April, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said in a release.
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>